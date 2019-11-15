CORPUS CHRISTI – Odem and London met for the district championship, but mother nature had a say before the two could play. Rain forced the game, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, to change locations, moving to John Paul II. The rains did not let up, so it was postponed and moved to Friday before finally finding a home at Buc Stadium.
The contest which began in the morning finally came to an end with the London Pirates claiming a 22-7 win, ending the Owls reign of five straight shared or outright district titles.
The Owls will open the Class 3A playoffs as the number two seed and face Stockdale Thursday in Victoria at 7 p.m.
Both teams exchanged punts to start the game before the Pirates struck, driving 49 yards in six plays, capped by a 17-yard touchdown pass. Dylan Andrade blocked the point after leaving the score 6-0 London with 6:27 remaining in the first quarter.
Odem handed the Pirates their second score on the morning when London intercepted an errant Owl pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown making it 13-0 London with 5:43 still left in the first.
A pair of penalties and a bad snap forced Odem to punt the ball back to the Pirates and they took advantage, scoring on a 36-yard touchdown pass with 10:07 remaining in the second as London extended their lead to 20-0.
Odem’s offense finally came to life. Two plays in Hunter Dawson caught a 10-yard pass from Nico Garcia for a first down at their 37. After Phillip Dominguez picked up six yards Odem garnered a first down after a Pirate penalty. Odem drove to the Pirate 17 before getting a fourth down touchdown pass from Garcia to Dawson for the 16-yard touchdown. Diego Rodriguez added the point after to make it 20-7 with 3:46 left in the half. It would turn out to be the final Owl points of the night as London went on to capture the district title 22-7.