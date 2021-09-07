The Odem Owls overcame a slow start, then fought off a pesky West Oso Bears team for a season opening 35-20 win Aug. 27 in Robstown.
The Owl offense was in midseason form, punishing the Bears for 366 yards rushing and 450 total yards on the night.
After a scoreless first quarter, Odem got on the board with 7:04 remaining in the second when Hunter Dawson scored on a 1-yard run. Diego Rodriguez added the extra point after making it 7-0.
Marcus Martinez, who had a game high 145 yards on the ground, made it 14-0 when he scored on a 38-yard run with 2:10 left in the half.
The Bears responded on their opening possession of the third quarter to cut the Owl margin to 14-6 with 9:38 on the clock.
Odem answered when Dawson scored on a 5-yard scoring run to make it 21-6 after Rodriguez added the point after.
West Oso scored just over a minute later making it 21-12 at the end of the third quarter.
Odem opened the scoring in the fourth, this time via the airway as Dawson found M. Martinez with a 40-yard touchdown strike to extend the Owl margin to 28-12 with 7:16 remaining in the game. But the Bears would not go away, scoring less than two minutes later, closing the gap to 28-20.
Dawson closed the scoring with a 1-yard run with less than a minute left in the game to make it 35-20 after Rodriguez nailed the extra point. Kyle Castaneda sealed the win with a late interception.
Dawson finished his big night with 126 yards rushing with three touchdowns and completed four passes for 84 yards and one score. M. Martinez complimented his rushing performance with a pair of catches for 44 yards including one touchdown. Mark Moreno used his share of totes to finish with 94 yards rushing while Austin Dominguez had one reception for 32 yards and Leon Brown had one catch for 8 yards.