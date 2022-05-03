The Odem Owls racked up 73 points on their way to a fourth-place finish at the District 29-3A Track Meet in Goliad on April 4 and 7.
On Day 1 of the meet, Odem earned their share of qualifiers to the area meet in the field events.
Mark Moreno punched his ticket to the area meet in two events on Monday. Moreno won the triple jump with a leap of 43 feet, 4 inches, and grabbed the silver medal in the long jump with a leap of 19-11 1/2. Austin Dominguez was the other Owl to reach area after his second place in the high jump, going 6-2. Chloe Hill was the lone Lady Owl to reach area on Day 1 after she won the gold medal in the high jump with a leap of 5-2.
Day 2 began with the 4x100-meter relays and both Odem teams qualified for area. The Lady Owl quartet of Alysha Beltran, Larissa Guerrero, Chloe Hill and Melody Rivera finished third with a time of 54.46. The Owls’ team of Kyle Castaneda, Aide Martinez, M. Moreno and Nate Villarreal came in second place with a time of 45.48.
The 4x200 relay team of Castaneda, A. Martinez, Leon Brown and Moreno clocked in with a time of 1:34.38 to win the gold medal and earn a spot at area.
Moreno earned one more spot at area, finishing third in the 200 with a time of 23.89 and teammate A. Martinez also advanced after his fourth-place finish in the same event with a time of 23.98.
Other finishers for the Lady Owls were C. Hill, who was sixth in the 100 (13.58), Julianna Borrego finished sixth in the 400 (1:09.47), and in the 4x200 relay the quartet of Beltran, Guerrero, Rivera and Katherine Rodriguez finished fifth (1:57.59).
For the Owls, Javi Martinez was sixth in the discus (109-2), Hayden Mitchell finished sixth in the 3,200 and Tyler Brewer was eighth in the high jump (5-4).