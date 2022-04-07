spts 3-31 Odem BB_1.jpeg

Daniel Lopez takes a swing during the Owls game against Taft. Lopez finished with six hits during Odem’s games against Taft and George West.

 Photo by Rudy Rivera

The Odem Owls pounded out 15 hits and scored 20 runs to support the 11-strikeout performance of Marcus Martinez on March 22, to defeat George West 20-9.

The win evened the Owls district mark to 2-2 and raised their season record to 9-6-3.

Martinez also shined at the plate, picking up three hits, three RBIs and a double with Daniel Lopez picking up four hits with three RBIs. Josh Chavira went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Payton Simmons also had a pair of hits, scoring three times with an RBI, Kyle Castaneda had a double, walked three times, scored three runs and added an RBI, Elijah Pizana had a home run with three RBIs with Tyler Brewer and Marco Gonzales each adding one hit. 

The game before against Taft was also a high scoring affair, but would be the Greyhounds eight-run sixth inning that led to Odem’s demise. The Owls district mark fell to 1-2 with the loss.

Taft jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the first, but the Owls responded.

Castaneda was hit by a pitch to start the Owls first inning. Chavira then reached on a fielder’s choice before Martinez cleared the bases with a triple that pulled Odem within 4-2. One out later Lopez doubled to plate Martinez making it 4-3 after one inning.

The Owls again went to work in the second. Eric Swisher reached on an error before Gio Beltran drew a walk. Castaneda then reached on a bunt single to fill the bases. One out later Martinez drove in a run with a sac fly and Castaneda came around to score on the same play to give the Owls a 5-4 lead. Pizana then drove in Chavira to hand Odem a 6-4 lead after two frames. 

Taft extended their margin to 7-6 in the fourth, but the Owls answered with two runs in the bottom half to regain the lead 8-7. 

Taft put the game away with its eight-run sixth inning, handing the Owls the loss.

Lopez was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, Martinez finished with a triple and three RBIs, Castaneda had one hit and scored twice and Pizana had one hit with an RBI.

