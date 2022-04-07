The Odem Owls pounded out 15 hits and scored 20 runs to support the 11-strikeout performance of Marcus Martinez on March 22, to defeat George West 20-9.
The win evened the Owls district mark to 2-2 and raised their season record to 9-6-3.
Martinez also shined at the plate, picking up three hits, three RBIs and a double with Daniel Lopez picking up four hits with three RBIs. Josh Chavira went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Payton Simmons also had a pair of hits, scoring three times with an RBI, Kyle Castaneda had a double, walked three times, scored three runs and added an RBI, Elijah Pizana had a home run with three RBIs with Tyler Brewer and Marco Gonzales each adding one hit.
The game before against Taft was also a high scoring affair, but would be the Greyhounds eight-run sixth inning that led to Odem’s demise. The Owls district mark fell to 1-2 with the loss.
Taft jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the first, but the Owls responded.
Castaneda was hit by a pitch to start the Owls first inning. Chavira then reached on a fielder’s choice before Martinez cleared the bases with a triple that pulled Odem within 4-2. One out later Lopez doubled to plate Martinez making it 4-3 after one inning.
The Owls again went to work in the second. Eric Swisher reached on an error before Gio Beltran drew a walk. Castaneda then reached on a bunt single to fill the bases. One out later Martinez drove in a run with a sac fly and Castaneda came around to score on the same play to give the Owls a 5-4 lead. Pizana then drove in Chavira to hand Odem a 6-4 lead after two frames.
Taft extended their margin to 7-6 in the fourth, but the Owls answered with two runs in the bottom half to regain the lead 8-7.
Taft put the game away with its eight-run sixth inning, handing the Owls the loss.
Lopez was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, Martinez finished with a triple and three RBIs, Castaneda had one hit and scored twice and Pizana had one hit with an RBI.