The Odem Owls traveled to the Three Rivers Baseball Tournament and returned with the team championship. Odem opened play Friday, Feb. 25, and earned a pair of wins during a cold, windy morning.
The Owls beat Dilley 9-2 with Marco Gonzalez earning the win on the mound, striking out four. Kyle Castaneda had two hits and drove in two, Gonzalez added a pair of hits, Elijah Pizana was 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs while Austin Dominguez and Tyler Brewer each had one hit. Later in the day Odem bested Freer 6-2 with Daniel Lopez earning the win. Castaneda had a pair of hits and Lopez helped his cause with one hit and two RBIs.
Saturday, the Owls (5-1) tied both their games but earned the tiebreaker in each to claim the wins. The Owls tied Falfurrias 5-5 in Game 1 of the day. Lopez and Gomez each had one hit while Martinez struck out two during his stint on the mound.
Later in the day Odem tied Banquete 6-6 with Castaneda striking out three on the mound. Pizana had one hit and drove in three, Eric Swisher added one hit with an RBI and Josh Chavira had one hit.
The Owls continued non-district play Tuesday, March 1, picking up a 17-8 win over Port Aransas at Owl Field. The Owls jumped out to an 8-0 lead after three innings before the Marlins tied the game 8-8. Odem put the game away with eight runs in the sixth inning.