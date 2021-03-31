The Odem basketball teams took several top spots on the District 29-3A All-District team.
Danielle Laurel was tabbed the offensive player of the year for the Lady Owls and Cam DeAses was named the sixth man of the year for the Owls.
For the Lady Owls, Nicole Ortiz and Arabella Garza were named to the first team. Isabella Salinas and Savannah Cordova were selected to the second team while Jazmin Acosta and Reagan Coy made the honorable mention team.
Making the all-academic team for the Lady Owls were Lizbeth Cruz, Zoey Garcia, Catalina Gamez, Coy, Garza and Ortiz.
For the Owls, Hunter Dawson made the first team, Tyler Brewer and Leon Brown were named to the second team with Manuel Trevino, Eddie Sanchez, Marco Gonzales, Marco Gonzales, Austin Dominguez and Noah Ramirez named to the honorable mention team.