ODEM – The Odem Owls picked up their second straight win, defeating the Karnes City Badgers 31-20 Sept. 18 at Owl Stadium.
The Owls used a punishing ground attack, racking up 293 yards while the defense held the Badgers to 199 yards of total offense.
Odem went to work early, starting with a 2-yard touchdown run by Xavier Drennon with 8:27 left in the first. Diego Rodriguez added the point after to make it 7-0 Owls. Odem’s defense got the ball back and, with five minutes left in the opening quarter, Drennon scored on a 1-yard run that extended the Owls lead to 14-0.
Karnes City responded with a 6-yard touchdown run to pull within 14-6 with 10:08 remaining in the second. The Owls built a 17-6 lead when Rodriguez nailed a 20-yard field goal as the first half came to an end.
After a scoreless third quarter, the Owls got on the board in the fourth quarter when Hunter Dawson scored on a 10-yard run. Rodriguez’s point after made it 24-6 with 6:47 left in the game.
The Badgers cut the lead in half with a 22-yard touchdown run, making it 24-12 with 5:55 remaining. Three minutes later, Drennon had his third touchdown run, this time from 16 yards out with 2:32 left in the game handing the Owls a 31-12 lead.
Karnes City added a score with 1:03 left in the game, but it would not be enough as the Owls captured the non-district tilt 30-21.
Dawson paced the Owl ground attack with 154 yards on 21 carries, Drennon added 63 yards on 19 totes and Mark Moreno finished with 49 yards on the ground. Dawson completed 5 of 8 passes for 76 yards with Austin Dominguez hauling in two for 60 yards. Marcus Martinez had two receptions for 3 yards and Chaz Green had one catch for 13 yards.
On defense, Noah Ramirez led the Owls with eight tackles, one for a loss, one sack and hauled in a pair of interceptions. Dylan Tijerina added five tackles and recovered a fumble, Conner Toeperwein had five tackles, Marcus Martinez had four tackles and Elijah Pizana had two tackles and one sack.