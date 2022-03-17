Odem Lady Owl senior Arabella Garza was named to the District 29-3A First Team All-District basketball team. Senior teammate Nicole Ortiz was named to the second team.
Earning honorable mention spots on the team were senior Lizbeth Cruz, juniors Isabella Salinas and Alysha Beltran and freshman Chloe Hill.
Named to the all-academic team for the Lad Owls were seniors Catalina Gamez, Nicole Ortiz, Lizbeth Cruz and Arabella Garza. Juniors named to the academic team were Isabella Salinas and Zoey Garcia, sophomores Jaelynn Garcia and Dezirae Moreno and freshman Chloe Hill.