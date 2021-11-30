The Odem Lady Owl Volleyball team landed two first team spots on the recently announced 29-3A All-District team.
Named to the first team were Arabella Garza and Nicole Ortiz while Katherine Rodriguez was named to the second team.
Earning Honorable Mention honors were Isabella Salinas, Zoey Garcia and Myra Garza.
Picking up All-District Academic awards were Ortiz, Rodriguez, A. Garza, Catalina Gamez, Garcia and Dezirae Moreno.
The All-State Academic honors were released and making the team were Ortiz, Rodriguez, A. Garza, Gamez and trainer Lizbeth Cruz.