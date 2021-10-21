Odem High School head football coach and Athletic Director Armando Huerta was named Coach of the Week for Week 5 in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine.
Huerta, who has been Odem-Edroy ISD’s athletic director since February 2017, said he was honored by the statewide recognition.
“Our kids and coaches have dedicated a lot of time and effort into this football season,” Huerta said. “We are truly humbled that Dave Campbell’s magazine has noticed our program.”
Huerta credits the Owls’ solid first half of the season for the recent recognition, but acknowledged that the second half of the season will be the ultimate defining factor.
The Odem Owls’ current 6-0 undefeated record places them tied for first in District 16-3A Division II with Hebbronville.
“We continue to prepare in a quest for a district championship along with some playoff victories,” Huerta added. “Our senior class would like to have a strong postseason finish to cement their legacy in Odem.”
