ODEM – For the third time in four years the Odem Lady Owls are the district champions under the direction of Coach Roland Ramirez, securing it Jan. 31, after their 39-27 home win over Skidmore-Tynan.
‘The girls bought into some changes and have been working hard at getting better every day. I’m very proud of the effort they have put in this season. They have one goal in mind and that has driven this group to push themselves even harder,” Ramirez said.
Odem led 21-14 at the half and extended their margin in the second half for the win. Julisa Alcala led the way with 23 points followed by Callee Brewer with 10; Kara Amador added four, and Danielle Laurel scored two.