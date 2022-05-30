For 12 years Antonio (Tony) Ramirez has roamed the bench for the Odem Owl boys basketball program with positive results.
Ramirez announced that his days as the school’s basketball coach will come to an end at the end of the school year.
While at the helm of the Odem program Ramirez has led his team to the playoffs nine straight years and three district championships. His Owls have advanced to the regional tournament twice and he was named the District 29-3A Coach of the Year in 2017, 2018 and 2019, compiling a record of 213-156 at Odem.
Overall, Ramirez has been a head coach for 20 years, 14 of which he earned playoff spots and finishes his illustrious career on the court with a career mark of 351-271.
While Ramirez looks to start a new career, he plans to spend more time with his family, wife Priscilla, son Matthew and daughter Olivia.
“During my 12 years at Odem I have had many memorable moments,” Ramirez said. “My 2017 and 2019 regional tournament teams were special and cutting down the nets after the district titles in 2017, 2018 and 2019 were very memorable.”
Ramirez went on to give special thanks to Armando Huerta and A.J. Martinez for giving him and the basketball program every opportunity to be successful.
Ramirez was also quick to point out all the assistant coaches that worked under him and, of course, all the Owl athletes who he said he was fortunate enough to coach over the years.