The Owls trip to the Class 3A Region IV meet did not go as they had hoped, but the Owls turned in solid efforts at the meet in Seguin April 29-30.
Mark Moreno started the day in the long jump. On his first try Moreno jumped 19-7, followed that with a leap of 19-4 in his second try and on his third attempt he finished with a jump of 20-0.75, just missing the finals.
Later in the day the Owls 4x100 relay team of Moreno, Kyle Castaneda, Nate Villarreal and Aiden Martinez clocked in at 45.31 to finish sixth in flight one, missing out on a trip to the finals.
The 4x200 relay team of Moreno, Castaneda, Villarreal and Leon Brown turned in a time of 1:33.84, just missing a trip to the finals.
Saturday morning Austin Dominguez began things in the high jump. Dominguez cleared 5-6 on his first try and returned to clear 5-8 on his first attempt but missed all three tries at 5-10.
Moreno then began the triple jump and won his flight after jumps of 42-8.75 and 43-0.5, qualifying him for the finals as the fifth seed. In the finals Moreno turned in a personal best 43-8 to move him into second place. Unfortunately, he was passed by two jumpers on their final attempt pushing him back to fourth place.
Freshman Chloe Hill closed out the Odem representatives at the region meet. Hill started at 4-8 and missed all three of her attempts on her first visit to the region meet to bring the day to an end.