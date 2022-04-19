The Odem Lady Owls and Owls track teams both captured third place finishes at the Odem Relays on March 24.
The Owls racked up 92 points to earn their third-place finish.
Mark Moreno continued his dominance in the triple jump, taking the gold medal with a jump of 40 feet, 1 1/2 inches. Moreno also finished second in the long jump with a leap of 19-7 and third in the 200-meter dash (23.75 seconds). Others winning a gold medal for the Owls were Austin Dominguez in the high jump and Aiden Martinez in the 100 (11.78).
Javi Martinez took second place in the discus with a toss of 110-6 as did the 400 relay team of Moreno, Nate Villarreal, A. Martinez and Leon Brown and the quartet of Moreno, Villarreal, Brown and Bryce Galvan finished third in the 800 relay. A. Martinez finished fourth in the triple jump and sixth in the long jump (16-9) and earning sixth places finishes were Eddie Medina in the discus (91-1 1/2), Tyler Brewer in the high jump (5-2), Nathan Phillips in the 200 (24.75) and the mile relay team of Brown, Villarreal, Galvan and N. Phillips.
The Lady Owls scored 74 points led by wins from Chloe Hill and Julianna Borrego. Hill won the high jump with a personal best jump of 5-0 and finished third in the 100 (13.4). Borrego won the 400 with a time of 1:06.2 and was fifth in the long jump (13-6). Illiana Martinez was fourth in the 800 (2:52.4) and fifth in the 1,600 (6:30.7), Katherine Rodriguez was fifth in the triple jump (28-9), Alyssa Martinez finished fourth in the 3,200 (17:44.6) and Jaylynn Barrera was fourth in the 300 hurdles (57.37) and fifth in the 100 hurdles (21.06).
The 800-meter relay team of Alysha Beltran, K. Rodriguez, C. Hill and Larissa Guerrero finished third (1:58.6), the 400-meter relay (Beltran, Guerrero, Hill and Melody Rivera finished fourth (54.96) and the mile relay team (Rivera, Borrego, A. Martinez and K. Rodriguez) finished fourth with a time of 4:50.1.