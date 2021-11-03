The Odem Lady Owls ended a seven-game skid by picking up a pair of District 29-3A volleyball games.
On Tuesday, Oct. 19, the Lady Owls played host to Mathis and came away with a 25-6, 25-22, 22-25, 25-16 win.
Arabella Garza led the way for Odem, finishing with 21 assists, 25 digs and a pair of aces. Isabella Salinas added seven aces and two aces, Nicole Ortiz had 38 digs, Katherine Rodriguez picked up eight kills and Alysha Beltran had a pair of aces.
On Friday, Oct. 15, the Lady Owls got revenge, sweeping Taft 25-22, 31-29, 25-22 in Odem.
Rodriguez tallied 13 kills, 18 digs and four aces, Salinas added nine kills and 17 digs, Garza picked up five kills, 22 digs and 30 assists and Ortiz had 30 digs and four aces.