In a high school baseball doubleheader at Whataburger Field, the Mathis Pirates came up against the Orange Grove Bulldogs. The Bulldogs would emerge victorious with an 8-2 victory coming from a strong five-run first inning.
The Bulldogs’ starter Hunter Gonzalez would go 4 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits while recording six strikeouts. The Bulldog bats were the main attraction on Friday with Will Klatt knocking in three runs in the first inning with a bases-clearing double.
Mathis starter Julius Rivas was given the loss, allowing five runs on four hits while also allowing four walks, as well as recording five strikeouts. Antonio Deleon was the star offensively with two hits and two runs scored.
The Pirates will be looking to get back on track against the Odem Owls on Tuesday.