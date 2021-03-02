The Odem Lady Owl Powerlifters dominated the Odem Meet held on Feb. 4, garnering more than a few top place finishes.
Picking up first place finishes for Odem were Madi Vela (220-pound class), Breanna Garcia (105-pound class), Clarissa Marroquin (132-pound class) and Alysha Beltran (148-pound class).
Second place finishes went to Reagan Coy (123-pound class), Mia Aviles (148-pound class) and Gabriella Gonzales (165-pound class). Picking up third place finishes were Kalista Ocana (123-pound class), Julietta Esqueda (148-pound class) and Annaid Olvera (165-pound class). Aleena Cortez was fourth in the 148-pound class and Traci McClellen was fifth in the 148-pound class.
The Odem boys lifters finished third overall at the Odem Meet. James Adams (132-pound class) and John Espinoza (165-pound class) picked up first place finishes, Daniel Tamez was second in the 242-pound class, Mark Moreno took third in the 148-pound class and Jesse Siegford was fourth in the 242-pound class.