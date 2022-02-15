The Odem Owl powerlifting team competed at the Mathis Powerlifting Meet on Jan. 22, and came away with a third place finish as a team behind London and 4A power Beeville AC Jones, and ahead of the defending state champion Mathis.
Daniel Tamez took first place in the 242-pound weight class with a total of 1,500 pounds, setting school records in the squat, dead lift and total, while teammate Brandon Beltran, who set school records in the squat, bench and total, was third in the 198-pound class with a total of 1,400, making them the first lifters in school history to automatically qualify for the regional meet by total.
James Adams, who set school records for squat, bench, deadlift and total, finished second in the 148-pound class (1,165 pounds) and Jesse Siegford also finished second (242-pound class) with a total of 1,225 pounds. Marco Gonzales took third in the 148-pound class with a total of 1,055 pounds. Josh Ynfante was fourth (165-pound class) with a 795 total, Eduardo Medina grabbed fourth in the 220-pound class with a total of 965 pounds and Alex Beltran was sixth in the 198-pound class with a total of 1,120.
“I am beyond proud of how hard these young men worked today,” coach Jack Barber said after the meet. “The men have bought into the program and our core principles of hard work, dedication, commitment and striving to be 1% better every day.
“These numbers are not a fluke, and they are a complete reflection of this program and how hard they have bought in. We are going to be a force to be reckoned with at any meet we go to and at regionals as well.
“I cannot wait to get back to work on Monday and see the numbers continue to explode upward.”
The Owls will be off this upcoming week in preparation for the next powerlifting meet, which will be the second annual Odem Owls Powerlifting Invitational to be held Saturday, Feb. 5, in the Odem weight room. Lifting will begin at 8:30 a.m., but we will not have any room for spectators in the weight room.