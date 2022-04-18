The Odem Owl golf team captured the District 29-3A Championship on March 28. The Owls advance to the Class 3A Region IV Tournament in Kerrville.
The Owls finished with a team total of 428, 25 strokes ahead of runner-up Orange Grove. Eddie Sanchez won first place medalist honors after his round of 92. Marcus Martinez finished with a round of 106 while Austin Dominguez and Noah Ramirez each shot a round of 115.
Lady Owl Katherine Rodriguez tied for second place medalist honors, losing in a playoff.