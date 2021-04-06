The Odem Owl Track team played host to the annual David Soto Invitational Relays on March 20.
The Owls finished fourth overall with 60 points and the Lady Owls scored 47.5 points to finish fifth.
Danielle Laurel won the only gold medal on the day for Odem, winning he 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 40.97 seconds. Destiny Medina took second in the high jump with a leap of 4 feet, 10 inches, Lehua Madeira was fourth in the discus (68-1.5), Julianna Borrego was fourth in the 100 hurdles (19.31) and sixth in the 300 hurdles (54.46), Jasmin Reyna took fifth in the 400-meter dash (1:09.12), Myra Garza finished fifth in the long jump (14-1) and Savannah Cordova was sixth in the 200 (29.4). In the 3200-meter run Alyssa Martinez was fifth (15:02) and Belicia Flores was sixth (15:32) and in the 1600-meer run Flores was fifth (6:56) and Katherine Rodriguez finished sixth (7:12).
The 400-meter relay (Nicole Ortiz, D. Medina, M. Garza, Alysha Beltran) nabbed fourth with a time of 54.08, the 800-relay (N. Ortiz, M. Garza, S. Cordova, A. Beltran) took third with a time of 1:57.2 and the mile relay (J. Borrego, D. Medina, Hannah Perales, J. Reyna) finished fourth in a time of 4:42.6.
For the Owls AJ Martinez was second in the discus (117-3.5), Mark Moreno finished third in the triple jump (40-9.5), Nate Villarreal took fifth in the long jump (19-10), Hayden Mitchell finished sixth in the 3200-meter run (14:40), Micah Lopez was second in the 110 hurdles (15.93) and was third in the 300 hurdles (42.97) and in the high jump Austin Dominguez placed second (5-8) and Ashton Rodriguez was sixth (5-6).
The 400-meter relay (Marcus Martinez, M. Moreno, A. Rodriguez, N. Villarreal) finished fourth (47.35), the 800-meter relay (M. Moreno, Villarreal, DeAses, Green) was fourth (1:38.13) and the mile relay (Rodriguez, Villarreal, DeAses, Green) finished fifth (3:47.02).