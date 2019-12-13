Owls co-champs of Woodsboro tourney

WOODSBORO – With five games under their belts at the Woodsboro Basketball Tournament both coaches agreed not to play a second time, making Odem and John Paul II co-champions.
Odem fell to the Centurions 53-46 in their opener on Thursday morning. JP II outscored Odem 20-7 in the first period, and it proved to be the difference. Mathew Hernandez, who was named to the All-Tournament team, led the Owls with 18 points followed by Josh Rodriguez with 11 and Manuel Trevino, 10. Austin Cordova and Cam DeAses had three each, and Nico Garcia had one.
Game two saw the Owls destroy host Woodsboro 72-24. Odem took a 45-9 halftime lead as they cruised to the win. Hernandez scored 16, Rodriguez 14, Trevino 11; Noah Ramirez had nine, Marco Gonzales seven, Garcia five, Cordova four and DeAses two.
Friday, Odem hung on for a 49-41 win over Orange Grove. Hernandez stayed hot, finishing with 16 points. Rodriguez added 11, Trevino nine, Cordova six, Gonzales four, Garcia two and Ramirez one.
Also on Friday, the Owls rolled past Taft 65-31 with Hernandez scoring 10 of his 13 points in the first period. Garcia scored 13; Rodriguez had 11; Ramirez and DeAses had eight each; Cordova picked up seven, and Trevino finished with five.
Saturday Odem rolled past West Oso JV 65-30 with Hernandez continuing his roll, scoring 23 points, and Trevino added 12, all coming from behind the arc. Rodriguez finished with eight, Ramirez six, Cordova five; both DeAses and Garcia had four apiece, and Gonzales scored three.
The Owls defeated Falfurrias 56-48 Tuesday night at Owl Gym. Manuel Trevino nailed seven threes, four of which came in the third period to finish with a game high 24 points. Josh Rodriguez added 16, Mathew Hernandez seven, Cam DeAses four; Noah Ramirez had three, and Nico Garcia scored two. With the win over Falfurrias, Odem Head Coach Tony Ramirez earned his 300th career win.