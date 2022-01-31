The Odem Owls picked up a pair of narrow wins in district play to remain unbeaten. The Owls (17-9, 6-0) continued to play solid defense and had three players in double digits during their 48-44 win over Goliad at Owl Gym Jan. 18.
Austin Dominguez led the way with 12 points while Leon Brown and Josh Chavira both scored 10 points. Chavira and Tyler Brewer, who finished with six points, each hit a pair of 3s. Marco Gonzales added five, Noah Ramirez had three and Eddie Sanchez scored two for the Owls.
On Jan. 14, the Owls traveled to Mathis and got a hard earned 44-41 win over the Pirates. Odem trailed 25-17 at the half and found themselves down 41-25 after three periods, but the Owls outscored the Pirates 19-0 in the final period to notch the district win.
Brown scored 13 and Ramirez, who hit a pair of 3s, finished with 12 to pace the Owls. Dominguez added nine, Gonzales had eight and Chavira scored two.