The Odem Owls won the District 16-3A DII football championship and were honored for their season by dominating the all-district team.
Marcus Martinez was named the Most Valuable Player, Hunter Dawson was named the Offensive Most Valuable Player and Armando Huerta was named Coach of the Year.
Landing first team honors on offense for the Owls were Austin Dominguez (tight end), Jesse Siegford (offensive line), Matthew Acosta (offensive line), Mark Moreno (running back), Dylan Tijerina (fullback) and Leon Brown (receiver).
Named to the first team on defense for Odem were Noah Ramirez (inside linebacker), Dylan Tijerina (defensive line), Elijah Pizana (defensive end), Bryce Galvan (outside linebacker), Marco Gonzales (cornerback), Diego Rodriguez (safety), Nico Chavira (specialist).
Second team nods on offense went to Xavier Drennon (RB), Jacob Gomez (OL), Daniel Tamez (OL) and Marco Gonzalez (WR). Defensive second team honors went to Sully Vasquez (DE), Xavier Drennon (ILB), Diego Rodriguez (kicker) and Elijah Pizana (punter).
Named to the honorable mention team were Brandon Beltran (FB), Christian Martinez (WR/CB), Dario Gomez (OL), Brandon Magana (DE), Adrian Martinez (DT), Beau Hill (OL), Ashton Rodriguez (CB), Austin Dominguez (K).
District 16-3A DII All-Academic Team honors went to Xavier Drennon, Marcus Martinez, Marco Gonzales, Josh Chavira, Mark Moreno, Noah Ramirez, Nico Chavira, Beau Hill, Jesse Siegford, Trey Canales.