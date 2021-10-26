The Odem Owls struck early and often to defeat Monte Alto 60-0 on homecoming night. The only bad thing on the night came at the hands of mother nature. Lightning forced the contest to be stopped as the first half of the game arrived. Nearly two hours later, the Owls put an end to the district game as Odem remained unbeaten at 8-0.
It was another night dominated by both sides of the ball. The defense held the Blue Devils to 48 yards of offense and returned three interceptions for scores. Meanwhile, the offense racked up 450 yards, most of which came before the delay.
Marcus Martinez started the scoring with a 16-yard run and Mark Moreno followed with a 10-yard run, making it 13-0 after the Austin Dominguez kick. Martinez then stepped in front of an errant pass and returned it 34 yards for the score. Nate Villarreal then got his chance and intercepted a Blue Devil pass, returning it 42 yards to make it 26-0. The final score of the first quarter came on a 21-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Dawson to Leon Brown. As the first quarter came to a close, the Owls had built a 32-0 lead.
Dylan Tijerina started the second by returning an interception 50 yards for the score. Brown got the two-point conversion handing the Owls a 40-0 lead. Later in the second Moreno scored from 8 yards out and, after the Dominguez kick, Odem was up 43-0. Just before the game was delayed Xavier Drennon scored on a 43-yard run as the Owls built a 53-0 lead at the half.
After the game started back up two hours later, Bryce Galvan picked up the game’s final score on a 31-yard run.
Drennon finished with a game high 102 yards rushing and Moreno added 69 yards on the night. Dawson completed 4 of 6 passes for 107 yards, with two of the completed passes going to Brown.
Sully Vasquez finished with five tackles while Diego Rodriguez and Galvan each picked up four tackles and Noah Ramirez also had four tackles, two for a loss and added an interception and Ashton Rodriguez added another interception for Odem.
The Owls are on the road in Week 9. They will travel up U.S. Highway 181 to face the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats Friday night at 7:30 p.m.