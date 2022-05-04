Kyle Castaneda turned in back-to-back gems on the mound, leading the Odem Owls to wins over George West and Skidmore-Tynan.
The Owls defeated the Longhorns 6-3 on April 14. Castaneda scattered four-hits and struck out 12 to earn the win on the mound.
Josh Chavira paced the Owls at the plate, going three for four with a pair of RBIs. Marcus Martinez had a pair of hits with an RBI, Castaneda had a double and Trey Salinas went 1 for 3.
The Owls continued their final ways, riding the arm of Castaneda for a 5-0 win over the Bobcats. Castaneda tossed 6 1/3 innings of one-hit ball with eight strikeouts before Marco Gonzales closed the game out.
The victory boosts the Owls’ district mark to 7-5 and 14-9-3 on the year.
Castaneda won for the second straight time and had a combined 20 strikeouts over the two-game span.
Daniel Lopez went 2 for 3 with an RBI, Martinez had a triple with an RBI and scored twice, Elijah Pizana added one hit with a pair of RBIs and Castaneda picked up a double and scored three times.