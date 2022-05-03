The Odem Owls took suffered a pair of setbacks in District 29-3A over the last week but remained in the chase for a playoff spot.
The Owls rallied from a 2-0 deficit, scoring three times in the second inning but they could not hold the lead, falling to Taft 6-4 at Pirate Field in Sinton.
Pitcher Marcus Martinez scattered seven hits and struck out nine.
Down 2-0 the Owls bats went to work in the second. Elijah Pizana started things by reaching base on a walk and moved up a base when Daniel Lopez singled. One out later, Payton Simmons reached on a bunt single to fill the bases. Pizana scored when Eric Swisher reached on a fielder’s choice. Trey Canales then clubbed a double that plated Lopez and Simmons a 3-2 lead, one they would relinquish late.
Lopez finished 2 for 3 with an RBI, Simmons had one hit, Canales had a double and two RBIs and Swisher added an RBI.
On April 8, the Owls (12-9-3, 5-5) sustained a 6-2 loss on the road at Orange Grove. Josh Chavira was 1 for 3, Martinez had one hit with an RBI and Marco Gonzales added one hit and scored a run.