The Odem Owls landed several players on the recently announced 29-3A all-district baseball team.
Senior Marcus Martinez paced the elite team after being named the district’s Offensive Most Valuable Player.
Earning spots on the first team for Odem were seniors Kyle Castaneda (unanimous) as pitcher and Marco Gonzales (outfield) and were joined by sophomore Josh Chavira (second base).
Second team honors went to senior Elijah Pizana (first base) and junior Daniel Lopez (designated hitter).
Selected to the honorable mention team for the Owls were juniors Tyler Brewer and Julian Gomez, sophomore Trey Canales and freshmen Payton Simmons, Eric Swisher and Gio Beltran.
Named to the all-academic team were Castaneda, Martinez, Nico Chavira, Pizana, Gonzales, Brewer, Gomez, Lopez, J. Chavira, Canales, Simmons, Swisher, Beltran and Vince Barrera.