The Odem Owls recently picked up a 5-1 district win over Aransas Pass at Portland Municipal Park.
Roy Perez shined on the mound, tossing a one-hitter and struck out eight to get the win. Marcus Martinez was 2 for 4 including a triple and an RBI, Perez added a double with an RBI, Jacob Luna had two hits, Daniel Lopez picked up a hit with an RBI while Kyle Castaneda and Josh Chavira each had one hit.
The Owls went 2-1-1 at the Ingleside Tournament last weekend. The Owls opened play with an 11-2 win over Stockdale on March 5, also at Portland Municipal Park. Marco Gonzales struck out four and scattered four hits to get the win. Perez led the way at the plate, going 3-3 with a double and an RBI, M. Martinez added two hits including a double and drove in three and D. Lopez was 2-3 with an RBI. K. Castaneda, Julian Gomez and J. Luna each had one hit.
Game two saw Odem fall to Gregory-Portland JV 1-0. The Owls surrendered an unearned run in the final frame to take the loss. M. Martinez struck out seven but suffered the loss. Castaneda and Gonzales had the lone hits for the Owls.
On March 6, the Owls tied San Diego 5-5. The Owls held a 5-2 lead heading into the final inning before the Vaqueros scored three times to tie the game. Castaneda struck out seven and went 2-3 with a double at the plate.
Perez picked up a pair of hits including a double and drove in two, Elijah Pizana had one hit with an RBI, Luna and M. Martinez each had one hit and Gonzales added an RBI.
In the nightcap Saturday, the Owls bounced back to defeat Miller 11-4. Lopez tossed a two-hitter and struck out three to earn the win. M. Martinez and Josh Chavira each had one hit with a pair of RBI’s, Perez had a hit with an RBI while Castaneda, Luna and Lopez each picked up a hit for Odem.