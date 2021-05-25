The Odem Owl baseball season came to a close at the hands of the Bishop Badgers over the weekend during their Class 3A bi-district round of the playoffs.
In Game 1 of the series in Bishop on May 7, the Owls jumped out to a quick lead, but committed four errors in the second inning leading to a 7-4 loss.
Odem struck first, with one out, when Jacob Luna reached with a single then moved to second on a ground out before stealing third. Luna scored when Roy Perez reached on an error. Elijah Pizana followed with a base hit moving Perez to third who would eventually score when Marco Gonzales singled.
In their final at-bat, the Owls got one-out singles from Josh Chavira and Kyle Castaneda. After a Jacob Luna sac bunt, both scored when Marcus Martinez reached on an error.
Senior Roy Perez suffered the loss on the mound finishing with a pair of strikeouts. Kyle Castaneda and Luna each finished with one hit, Elijah Pizana, Chavira and Daniel Lopez each went 2 for 3 and Gonzales had one hit with an RBI.
Game 2 of the series shifted to Odem on Saturday and it did not get any better for the Owls. The Badgers racked up 14 hits during their 11-2 win over Odem, bring the Owl season to an end.
Martinez suffered the loss on the mound for Odem while the Owls struggled in the field and at the plate during the early frames of the game.
The Owls were down 7-0 before getting on the board in the fourth inning. With one out, Martinez walked but was forced at second on a ground ball by Perez. Pizana then drew a walk before Marco Gonzales singled to plate Perez.
The Owls picked up their second run in the fifth frame. With one out Chavira reached on an error and one out later Luna singled. Martinez followed with a double that scored Josh Chavira, the final run of the Owls season.
Martinez finished with a pair of hits including a double and drove in a run, Luna had two hits, Gonzales added a hit with an RBI while Castaneda and Pizana each picked up one hit.
“I am very proud of these young men on a successful season. Twenty wins and a district co-championship can never be taken away from them. Hopefully, they will be able to use what they have learned as part of the Owl baseball program to help them be successful in life after high school,” said Odem head coach Jason Pfluger.