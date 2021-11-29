The Odem Owls began their quest into the playoffs for the 11th straight year on Friday night in Victoria with an impressive 59-25 bi-district win over the Karnes City Badgers.
But more importantly, it was the Owls first playoff win in two years.
Things began a little shaky at the onset when the Badgers raced 67 yards on the game’s first play to take a 6-0 lead. Little did Karnes City know this would be a night of dominance by Odem.
Marcus Martinez followed with a 10-yard touchdown run and, after Diego Rodriguez added the point after, the Owls were up 7-6, a lead they would not surrender. Leon Brown then struck pay dirt when he hauled in a 37-yard scoring pass from Hunter Dawson, and three minutes later, Dawson dashed 8 yards for another score, making it 21-6 Owls with 1:33 left in the first quarter.
The Badgers ended the Odem run right before the half when the scored on a 3-yard run to pull within 21-12. With what seemed a blow that took some wind out of the Odem sails, the Owls responded when Rodriguez nailed a 38-yard field goal as the buzzer sounded to end the first half.
The Owls quickly struck in the third when Dawson found a wide-open Austin Dominguez for 44 yards and the score. The Badgers responded to cut into the lead again, making it 31-19.
Three straight scores by the Owls put the game away. Dawson began the run with a 23-yard run, Brown took a reverse and raced 22 yards for a touchdown and Mark Moreno ended the run with a 12-yard rushing touchdown. Rodriguez nailed all three extra points to give Odem the insurmountable 52-19 lead with 11:48 left in the game. Moreno later added a 2-yard scoring run.
Dawson finished with another big night, finishing with 171 yards on the ground and completed three passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
Martinez finished with 147 yards rushing and Moreno added 58 yards.
Dominguez had his one catch for 44 yards, Brown caught one for 37 yards and Martinez had one catch for 25 yards.