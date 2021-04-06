It was a wild week in District 29-3A for the Odem Owl baseball team.
The Owls needed a late rally to defeat Taft 13-11 on March 19 and then needed eight innings on March 23 to defeat visiting George West 11-10.
The wins handed the Owls a 4-0 start in district play and raised their season mark to 12-3-1.
Odem overcame five miscues to defeat Taft, but did pick up 10 hits on the night. Marcus Martinez earned the win in relief surrendering one-hit and struck out three during his two-plus innings of work on the mound. Kyle Castaneda and Jacob Luna each had a pair of hits, Roy Perez went 2 for 3 with a double and drove in three, Daniel Lopez added a pair of hits and drove in one, M. Martinez added one hit, Marco Gonzales had an RBI and Elijah Pizana had one hit and drove in three.
On March 23, the Owls needed an extra innings to upend George West at Owl Field. The Owls trailed 4-2 before rallying to take a 9-4 lead, but the Longhorns scored six unearned runs in the top of the seventh to take a 10-9 lead over the Owls. Odem responded with a run in the bottom half of the frame to force extra innings.
M. Martinez came in to work in relief to get the win after the Owls scored when Pizana was hit by a pitch with the bases full to force in the winning run.
J. Luna led the hitting barrage picking up four hits, R. Perez had three hits and drove in three, D. Lopez had a pair of hits with an RBI, Pizana had one hit and drove in three and M. Gonzales added an RBI.