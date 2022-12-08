The Odem Owls notched their first win of the season on Nov. 22, defeating Premont 49-37 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.
Leon Brown scored 11 points, Hunter Dawson and Tyler Brewer each scored 10, Kyle Wuenschel added eight, Noah Brown and Daniel Lopez both had three, while Josh Chavira and RJ Salinas each added two points.
Owls lose opener
The Odem Owls dropped their season opener under first-year coach AJ Maldonado on Nov. 21 46-42 at Corpus Christi Incarnate Word Academy.
The Owls trailed 11-7 after one period, but rallied to take a 16-11 lead midway through the second. The Angels outscored the Owls 12-2 to close the first half and take a 23-18 lead at the half.
IWA extended its margin to 38-29 after three periods, but the Owls would get no closer than the final margin.
Leon Brown nailed three from behind the arc to finish with a team-high 20 points. he was followed by Tyler Brewer, who scored 10, including one 3-pointer. Josh Chavira added six points, while Justin Andrade, Hunter Dawson and Kyle Wuenschel each scored two points.