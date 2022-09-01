The two teams matched up last year in the playoffs, but this year it was a different story as Karnes City capitalized on early Odem miscues to defeat the Owls 41-13.
The season opener was delayed for almost an hour after lightning strikes emerged in the area.
Once the storms subsided the game finally got underway, but for Odem the delay took a charge out of the Owls. Karnes City took advantage of a roughing the kicker penalty on a punt, and it proved costly. The Badgers went on to score with 4:21 left in the first quarter. The Badgers defense then took control, returning a fumble and interception for touchdowns within a 25 second span to jump out to a quick 19-0 lead after one quarter, a margin the Owls would not recover from.
The Badgers extended their margin to 26-0 early in the second before the Odem offense finally went to work. Hunter Dawson connected with Leon Brown deep into Karnes City territory before Dawson capped the drive with an eight-yard touchdown run. The point after missed but the Owls closed the gap to 26-6 with 7:44 remaining in the half. After the Owl defense stopped the Badgers, Bryce Galvan capped the drive with a one-yard scoring run. Javier Martinez added the point after with 58 seconds left in the half to make the score 26-13.
The Badgers would add two second half scores to put a halt to any Owl threats of getting back in the game.
Hunter Dawson completed seven of 11 passes for 115-yards, but one attempt was picked off and returned for a Badger score.