Owls fight off Goliad 62-51

ODEM – The Odem Owls ran into a Goliad team with one thing on their mind, upset the Owls. Odem rallied in the second half to earn their 62-51 win over the Tigers.
Odem built a 19-11 lead less than two minutes into the second period and later extended their margin to 24-15 with 4:41 left in the half after Mathew Hernandez hit consecutive buckets. Odem was then hit by the turnover bug, committing five straight miscues that allowed Goliad to take a 25-24 lead with 31 seconds left in the half. Josh Rodriguez got the lead back for Odem, scoring at the buzzer to hand the Owls a 26-25 lead at the break.
The Owls went on to outscore Goliad 36-26 in the second half to secure the victory. Hernandez led Odem with 22 points, Rodriguez added 14, Noah Ramirez finished with nine, Nico Garcia added eight, Manuel Trevino finished with five with Eddie Sanchez and Marco Gonzales each had two points.