The Odem Owls displayed their fierce ground attack against the Banquete Bulldogs on Oct. 9 at Bulldog Stadium.
Odem racked up more than 500 yards rushing during its impressive 56-0 win at Banquete, raising its district mark to 3-0 and overall record to 7-0.
The Owls were so dominant that they had four runners finish the game with more than 100 yards on the night. Hunter Dawson led the way with 151 yards on just 10 carries and had scoring runs of 19, 17, 27, 3 and 50 yards in the first half. Xavier Drennon added 120 yards on 15 totes and had touchdown runs of 10, 5 and 26 yards. Marcus Martinez added 119 yards on 14 carries and Mark Moreno closed out the quartet attack with 102 yards rushing.
Dawson started the scoring with 8:26 left in first quarter when he scored on a 19-yard run. He followed that with a 17-yard touchdown run with 3:57 on the clock in the first. Diego Rodriguez added both kicks as the Owls built a 14-0 lead.
Dawson scored on a 27-yard run less than a minute into the second quarter, extending the Owls margin to 21-0. Dawson closed out his first half domination with scoring runs of 3 and 50 yards as Odem took a 35-0 lead into the half.
Drennon then took control in the second half when he entered at quarterback. He scored on a run of 10 yards with 3:36 remaining in the third, making it 42-0. In the fourth quarter Drennon had scoring jaunts of 5 and 2 yards. Austin Dominguez had all three point after kicks in the second half.
Dawson completed 3 of 5 passes for 63 yards, finding Leon Brown once for 39 yards, Martinez had one reception for 16 yards and Dominguez hauled in one pass for 5 yards.