Owls football get defensive, drop West Oso

CORPUS CHRISTI – Odem Owl football fans did not know what their team was going to show on the opening night of high school football, but they got their answer Friday after Odem stunned West Oso 20-7 at Bear Stadium.
The Owls defense dominated what was supposed to be one of the area’s best offensive teams and the offense did enough to help Odem pick up a huge non-district win.
Both defenses dominated things early on before the Owls struck late in the opening quarter. The Owls marched 78 yards in 12 plays to strike first. Five plays into the drive Lucas Lopez took off on a 35-yard run to the Bears 32 for a first down. The drive stalled but a fourth down five-yard gain by Lopez gave Odem new life at the Bears 18. Three plays later freshman quarterback Hunter Dawson scored from nine yards out with 24 seconds left in the opening quarter to give the Owls a 6-0 lead.
On the ensuing Bear possession, the Owl defense got a huge fourth down tackle from Marcus Martinez to give Odem the ball at the Bear 39. The drive stalled before a scrambling Dawson found Dylan Andrade for 32 yards on fourth down to give the Owls a 12-0 lead with 9:31 remaining in the first half.
The Bears finally got on the board with 1:07 left in the third to cut the Odem lead to 12-7.
Both defenses dominated until late in the fourth before Marcus Martinez took control after Nate Rodriguez intercepted an errant West Oso pass. Three runs later Martinez used a 32-yard run to the three before he capped the drive with a three-yard scoring run. Dawson ran in the two-point conversion with 30 seconds left in the game, handing Odem a 20-7 win to start the season.