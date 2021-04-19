Marcus Martinez earned a pair of consecutive district wins for the Odem Owls to keep his team tied for first place in District 29-3A.
Martinez struck out 10 and finished with a two-hitter during the Owls 4-0 win at Goliad, April 1. Martinez got the only run he would need on the night in the fourth inning. Roy Perez singled, stole second and scored when Elijah Pizana singled.
Odem added three more insurance runs to seal the victory. Martinez, Perez, Josh Chavira and Pizana each had one hit with an RBI for the Owls. Kyle Castaneda and Daniel Lopez each had one hit.
Martinez went right back to the mound April 6, scattering six hits and striking out seven guiding his Owls to a 5-0 win over Aransas Pass at Owl Field. The win also marked the 200th career win for Odem Head Coach Jason Pfluger.
Daniel Lopez picked up a pair of hits and drove in a run, Jacob Luna added two hits, R. Perez and Marco Gonzales each had one hit with an RBI and J. Chavira picked up one hit.