The Odem Owls have racked up the points in all three of their games thus far, but Thursday, Sept. 9, it was the defense’s time to shine – and that it did.
The Owl defense held the Santa Gertrudis Academy Lions to five first downs and 56 total yards on the night helping Odem to a 35-7 win – the third straight to begin the season.
It’s still early in the year and Odem Head Coach Armando Huerta was quick to point that out.
“I have mixed emotions,” Huerta said. “I’m excited to be 3-0 and win another ballgame. I’m happy for the kids and proud of their effort. I want us to execute at a higher level in all phases of the game.
“I want us to play a complete game, but we are still working on that.”
He was referring to the slow start out of the gates during the first three games, but each time to Owls have rallied including a 35-0 run during the win over the Lions at Javelina Stadium.
The Lions stunned the Owls, scoring on a 9-yard run to stake a 7-0 lead with 2:55 left in the first quarter. Unfortunately for the Lions, it would be the only time they would find the end zone on the night.
Odem finally responded with 5:33 left in the first half when Kyle Castaneda hauled in a 23-yard scoring strike from Hunter Dawson. Diego Rodriguez added the point after to tie the game 7-7.
The Odem defense went right to work on the next Lion possession, forcing a three-and-out and a punt. The Owls blocked the punt and Rodriguez would pick up the ball and scamper 30 yards for the touchdown, extending the Odem lead to 13-7. The defense got the ball back for the offense and it did not take Odem long to take advantage. Dawson broke a couple of tackles and went 9 yards for the touchdown to send Odem into the half with a 19-7 lead.
In the third quarter, Marcus Martinez made the score 26-7 when he scored on a 7-yard run with 4:19 remaining in the third quarter. The Owls picked up their final touchdown of the night when Dawson and Castaneda connected again, this time for 43 yards and a touchdown. Rodriguez tacked on the try to make it 33-7 Odem with 8:06 left in the game.
The Odem defense picked up a safety less than two minutes later for the final points.
Martinez paced the Owls with 85 yards rushing followed by Dawson with 50 yards and Mark Moreno added 46 more yards on the ground. Dawson also passed for 107 yards, including the two touchdown passes to Castaneda, who finished with 66 yards receiving on the night.
Dylan Tijerina and Noah Ramirez each finished with 11 tackles to pace the defensive effort. Bryce Galvan added 10 tackles, Rodriguez finished with seven tackles and recovered a fumble while Christian Martinez and Xavier Drennon each recovered a fumble.