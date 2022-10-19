The Odem Owls scored early and often Friday night at Owl Stadium on homecoming night, pasting the Monte Alto Blue Devils 49-6 on Oct. 7.
The win marked the Owls’ first win of the season, but more importantly it was a much-needed District 16-3A, Division II victory.
Odem (1-6, 1-2) jumped out of the blocks in the opening quarter, putting up 28 points. The first came with 9:23 left in the opening quarter when Hunter Dawson connected with Leon Brown for 38 yards and a touchdown. Javier Martinez added the point after, handing the Owls a 7-0 lead, one they would not surrender on the night.
After the Odem defense stopped the Blue Devils, Nate Villarreal raced 55 yards for a score. Martinez made it 14-0 with 4:42 left in the quarter. Pete Gonzales got the ball back for Odem when he recovered a Monte Alto fumble. Two plays later, Dawson found Josh Chavira with a 25-yard touchdown strike. Martinez made it 21-0 with 3:27 still left in the opening quarter.
The Owls got the ball back after another defensive stop and Bryce Galvan capitalized on the turnover, scoring on a 34-yard run that extended the Owl lead to 28-0 as the first quarter came to an end.
Galvan continued the scoring onslaught with a 14-yard scoring run in the second quarter to make it 35-0 with 8:06 remaining in the half.
Dawson closed the first half scoring for the Owls when he scored on a 1-yard run. Martinez made it 42-0 as the Owls entered the half.
Head coach Armando Huerta sat his starters most of the second half, but it did not slow Adam Romero who scored on a 9-yard run with 2:44 left in the third quarter. Martinez added the point after to make it 49-0 Owls.
Monte Alto (0-7, 0-2) added a fourthquarter score, but it was way too late for the Blue Devils.
Odem racked up 348 yards rushing on the night, paced by Galvan who finished with 114 yards and two scores. Romero ended the night with 64 yards on the ground followed by Villarreal with 55 yards. Dawson added 39 yards, Noah Green had 24 yards rushing and Luke Giardini finished with 15 yards.
Leon Brown finished with two receptions for 40 yards and Chavira had a pair of catches for 40 yards.