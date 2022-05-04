The Odem Owls track team will send its share of athletes to the Class 3A Region IV Meet in Seguin April 29-30 after their performance at the 29-30 3A Area Meet in Goliad on April 19.
Senior Mark Moreno racked up 21 individual points on the day, qualifying for four events. Moreno opened the cool crisp day with a win in the triple jump by virtue of his 42 feet, 8 3/4 inch leap. Moreno followed that with a third place finish in the long jump (21-1 1/4) and was a member of both region qualifying relay teams.
In the 4x100-meter relay, the Owls’ quartet of Moreno, Nate Villarreal, Kyle Castaneda and Aiden Martinez finished fourth with a time of 45.31 seconds. The 4x200 relay team of Moreno, Castaneda, Villarreal and Leon Brown took third place in a time of 1 minute, 34.47 seconds. Austin Dominguez cleared 6 feet in the high jump to garner a second place finish and a trip to regionals.
Chloe Hill was the lone Lady Owl to advance to the region meet after she cleared 5-0 in the high jump.
Others participating, but not advancing were Moreno who finished seventh in the 200 (24.67), Josh Chavira was eighth in the 400 (59.64) and the Lady Owls’ 4x100 relay team of Alysha Beltran, Larissa Guerrero, Hill and Julianna Borrego finished seventh (54.28).