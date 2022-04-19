The Odem Owls rode the strong pitching performance of senior Marcus Martinez to defeat Goliad 4-1 on April 1 at Owl Field.
Martinez scattered six hits and struck out six Tigers to earn the victory.
Odem gave Martinez all the run support he would need in the first inning. Kyle Castaneda singled to open the frame, stole second base and scored when Josh Chavira picked up a base hit. Martinez followed with a single that moved Chavira to third. Martinez stole second and moved to third when Marco Gonzales singled to plate Chavira making it 2-0. Daniel Lopez would later score on a wild pitch.
Castaneda had one hit and scored twice, Chavira added a hit with an RBI, Martinez finished 2 for 3, Gonzales had an RBI with one hit and both Payton Simmons and Eric Swisher each had one hit for the Owls.
The Owls (12-7-3, 5-3) got another big performance on the mound, this time from Castaneda. The Owls pulled away late to defeat Aransas Pass 8-2 at Panther Field.
Odem jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the Panthers rallied to tie the game 2-2. Odem scored twice in the sixth and put the game away with a four-run seventh inning.
Castaneda tossed a three-hitter and struck out six to earn the win. The Owls got two big defensive plays late in the game. Elijah Pizana made a running catch of a fly ball and Marco Gonzales made a diving catch for Odem. Gonzales picked up an RBI in the sixth and later Martinez stole home plate to make it 4-2. The Owls went on to put the game away with a four-run seventh inning.
Castaneda finished 2 for 3 and scored three times, Martinez scored twice and drove in a pair of runs, Chavira, Daniel Lopez and Gonzales each had one hit and picked up an RBI and Gio Beltran had one hit on the night.