The Odem Owls opened District 29-3A play Dec. 21, with a defensive show, defeating Orange Grove 46-32. The Owls held the Bulldogs to single digits each period to raise their record to 12-8 and 1-0 in district play.
Austin Dominguez paced the Owls with 11 points while the trio of Leon Brown, Tyler Brewer and Marco Gonzales each scored 10. Noah Ramirez finished with three and Josh Chavira had two points. Brewer and Brown each had a pair of threes while Ramirez and Gonzales each had one.
The Owls won four of their five games at the Mathis Basketball Tournament to finish in second place.
The Owls opened play on Dec. 16, with a 41-31 win over Annapolis Christian Academy. Hunter Dawson led the way with 16 points followed by Dominguez with 10, J. Chavira added eight, Brown scored three and Eddie Sanchez had two.
On Dec. 17, the Owls picked up a pair of wins. Odem started Friday with a strong 72-40 win over Banquete. Dawson again scored 16, Dominguez added 14, Marco Gonzales had 14, Brown tallied 12, Brewer scored five, Kyle Wuenschel had four, J. Chavira added two and Sanchez had one point.
Later that day, the Owls defeated Three Rivers 59-40. Dawson and Brewer both scored 13, Brown and Gonzales each had 12, Sanchez had three while Noah Ramirez, J. Chavira and Nico Chavira each added two points.
Saturday morning, the Owls fell to the Sinton Pirates, 48-40. Dawson scored 11, Gonzales had nine, Brewer scored five, N. Chavira, Brown and J. Chavira each picked up four with Ramirez scoring three.
The Owls defeated host Mathis 45-39 to earn the second-place finish. Brown led Odem with 16 points followed by Dawson with 12, Gonzales added seven, Brewer had six with Ramirez and J. Chavira each picking up two points.