The Odem Owls put their new turf to the test Sept. 17, rushing for 460 yards to crush Falfurrias 49-6 on a night they christened their new stadium. Odem raised its record to 4-0 with the win.
A full house witnessed an offensive onslaught that racked up 543 total yards on the night while the defense held the Jerseys to six first downs.
The Owls needed just 17 seconds to get on the board. Hunter Dawson connected with Leon Brown and, 63 yards later, Odem was on the board. Diego Rodriguez hit the point after to make it 7-0 with 11:43 on the clock.
Mark Moreno extended the lead to 14-0 after his 34-yard scoring run with 4:34 left in the first.
Odem went back to the air as the second quarter started, this time Dawson found Austin Dominguez with a 17-yard scoring strike. Rodriguez hit the extra point making it 21-0 with 9:20 left in the second. Kyle Castaneda closed out the first half scoring when he scored on a 5-yard run, sending the Owls into the half with a 28-0 lead.
The Jerseys ended the Odem run when they scored on a 67-yard run just 25 seconds into the third quarter, pulling them within 28-6.
Marcus Martinez got the Owls back on the board when he scored on a 14-yard run. Rodriguez nailed the point after as Odem opened up a 35-6 lead with 6:35 remaining in the third quarter.
After the defense came up with another stop, Castaneda raced 72 yards for the rushing touchdown. Matthew Acosta made the point after to make it 42-6 with 1:34 left in the third quarter.
The final Owl score came with 3:17 left in the game when Xavier Drennon scored on a 10-yard run. Acosta’s point after made the final score 49-6.
Dawson, who passed for two scores and had 83 yards passing, led the ground attack for the Owls, finishing with 109 yards followed by Drennon, who had 102 yards. Castaneda added 94 yards, Martinez had 71 yards, Moreno tallied 58 yards on the ground while Brandon Magana had 32 yards on the ground.
Dylan Tijerina paced the defense with 12 tackles, Noah Ramirez added nine, Martinez picked up eight tackles, Nico Chavira added seven tackles while Ashton Rodriguez and Beau Hill each had six tackles. Bryce Galvan and Elijah Pizana each recovered a fumble for Odem.