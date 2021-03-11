The Odem Owl Baseball team opened their 2021 campaign with an impressive 22-1 over West Oso on Military Night at Owl Field Feb. 23.
Starting pitcher Roy Perez and Marco Gonzales combined to no-hit the Bears. Perez picked up the win, striking out six during his three-inning stint while Gonzales fanned three during his two frames of work.
Odem scored eight times during their first at bat and added another eight in their final at bat.
Jacob Luna picked up a pair of hits and scored three times, Perez and Julian Gomez each added a hit and drove in a run, Gonzales had a triple and drove in two, Elijah Pizana scored three times, Marcus Martinez drove in a run while Josh Chavira had one hit.