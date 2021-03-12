The Odem Owls basketball season came to a close February 20 in Kingsville, falling to San Diego 71-54.
Odem started well, taking an 11-3 lead midway through the first period before the Vaqueros rallied, outscoring the Owls 13-5 to end the period tied 16-16.
San Diego outscored Odem 26-16 in the second period sending the game into the half with the Vaqueros up 42-32, a deficit the Owls would not recover from.
Austin Dominguez led the Owls with 12 points and Hunter Dawson added 10 more points. Manuel Trevino hit three from behind the arc to finish with nine and Tyler Brewer hit a pair of threes to tally eight points. Cam DeAses added six points, Marco Gonzales scored four, Eddie Sanchez and Leon Brown had two points each and Noah Ramirez scored one.