The Odem Owl powerlifting team picked up a fifth-place finish at the Region V Division III Championship Meet in Bishop on March 12.
The Owls will be sending three competitors to the state meet in Abilene.
James Adams finished second in the 132-pound class, Daniel Tamez also earned a second-place finish in the 242-pound class and Brandon Beltran was fifth in the 198-pound class, each earning a spot at the state meet.
Austin Molina took fourth place in the 114-pound class but missed out on a trip to the state meet.