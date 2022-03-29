spts 3-24 Odem Powerlifting_1.JPG

The Odem Owl Powerlifting team picked up a fifth place finish at the regional meet in Bishop. From left,  Daniel Tamez, Brandon Beltran, coach Jack Barber, James Adams and Austin Molina.

 Photo by Rudy Rivera

The Odem Owl powerlifting team picked up a fifth-place finish at the Region V Division III Championship Meet in Bishop on March 12. 

The Owls will be sending three competitors to the state meet in Abilene. 

James Adams finished second in the 132-pound class, Daniel Tamez also earned a second-place finish in the 242-pound class and Brandon Beltran was fifth in the 198-pound class, each earning a spot at the state meet.

Austin Molina took fourth place in the 114-pound class but missed out on a trip to the state meet.

