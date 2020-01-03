Owls rally past alumni for 60-49 win

ODEM – You can always count on the Odem Alumni to give the Owls a game each year the two meet, and this year was no different before Odem rallied in the second half to win 60-49.
Odem trailed 13-11 after one and 31-24 at the half before rallying in the second half. The Owls used a 36-18 second half to claim the win.
Mathew Hernandez dominated the inside and finished with a game-high 21 points, followed by Manual Trevino and Bode Moreno with 10 points each. Marco Gonzales finished with eight, Phillip Dominguez added six, Austin Dominguez made three and Josh Rodriguez had two points. Spencer Bigner and Chris Dominguez led the Owl alumni with nine points each and Matthew Ramirez finished with eight points.