The Odem Owls overcame a pesky Skidmore-Tynan team Friday night to remain unbeaten in the season and set themselves up for their showdown with Hebbronville for the district championship.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Bobcats struck first, scoring on a 30-yard pass to take a 7-0 lead with 4:38 remaining in the first half.
The Owls responded with a drive that was capped by a 17-yard pass from Hunter Dawson to Austin Dominguez with 1:07 left in the half. The point after missed, leaving the Owls down 7-6.
Odem recovered the ensuing kickoff and made some noise late in the half before a penalty brought the drive to a halt.
The third quarter went much they same way as the first, with both teams failing to reach the end zone. The Owls took their first lead of the game in the fourth quarter when Dawson scored on a 1-yard run. Dawson carried the ball in for the two-point conversion as Odem took a 14-7 lead, one it would not surrender.
With just over three minutes left in the game, Dawson sealed the victory when he connected with Leon Brown for a 60-yard touchdown pass. Dominguez hit the point after to hand the Owls the 21-7 win.
Dawson finished with 121 yards rushing on the night and completed 6 of 10 passes for 127 yards. Marcus Martinez finished with 52 yards on the ground and Mark Moreno picked up 37 yards rushing.
Martinez finished with three receptions while Rodriguez, Christian Martinez and Brown had one catch each.
The Odem defense turned in another solid effort, holding the Bobcats to 174 total yards on the night.