ODEM – Things did not begin well for the Odem Owls on Homecoming night Friday, but they overcame and rallied for a 35-7 win over Monte Alto at Owl Stadium.
The Blue Devils used a 64-yard run on the second play of the game to take a 7-0 lead. Odem seemed to answer the early score, marching to the Monte Alto 39 before fumbling the ball away. The Blue Devils went for a fourth down conversion on their next series, but a huge tackle for loss by Bailey Hernandez gave Odem the ball at the Blue Devil 41. A 12-yard run by Phillip Dominguez gave Odem a first down at the 24. Marcus Martinez used an eight-yard run for another fresh set of downs and two plays later Lucas Lopez scored from one-yard out. Diego Rodriguez’ point after tied the game 7-7.
In the second quarter the Owls took the lead for good. Lopez started the drive with a 23-yard run and later gave the Owls a first down at the 24. Two plays later Orlando Gonzalez went the final 13 yards for the touchdown, making it 14-7 after the Rodriguez point after.
The Blue Devils had to punt on their next possession and Dominguez set the offense up at the Monte Alto 27 after a nice punt return. On the first play Nico Garcia hit Dylan Andrade with a 27-yard scoring pass to give Odem a 21-7 halftime edge.
The Blue Devils looked to respond, reaching the Owls two before Dominguez, with help from his teammates, picked up another tackle for loss. The Owls put the game out of reach when they marched 96 yards in six plays. Lopez used a pair of runs to move the ball to the 26 and three plays later Dominguez dashed 38 yards to the 10 before Andrade finished off the drive with a 10-yard run to extend the Odem lead to 28-7.
Gonzalez recovered a fumble on the next series, handing the Owls the ball at the Monte Alto 22. Garcia then found Andrade who caught the tipped ball in the end zone for the game’s final points.
Nico Garcia completed five of nine passes for 82 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Lucas Lopez finished with 112 of the Owls 277 rushing yards on the night. Gonzalez finished with 14 tackles and recovered a fumble, Marcus Martinez added 11 tackles and Noah Ramirez finished with nine.