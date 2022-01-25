The Odem Owls kept their district record unscathed after their 51-40 win over Skidmore-Tynan on Jan. 11, at Owl Gym.
The win raised the Owls district record to 4-0 and 15-9 on the season.
Odem jumped out to a 15-7 lead after one period, but the Bobcats outscored the Owls 17-11 in the second to cut the Odem margin to 26-24 at the half.
S-T grabbed the lead after three periods 34-33 before the Owls rallied, outscoring the Bobcats 18-6 in the fourth to get the win.
Austin Dominguez paced the Owls with 18 points and teammate Leon Brown added 15. Tyler Brewer and Noah Ramirez each had seven points followed by Marco Gonzales with four. Brewer, Ramirez and Brown each had one three on the night.
The Owls hit the road Jan. 7, and returned with a 61-38 win at George West. Brown and Dominguez combined for 36 points to lead the Odem offensive attack. Brown had 20 and Dominguez 16 during the win followed by Gonzales with eight, Brewer added seven, Josh Chavira and Kyle Wuenschel each had four and Ramirez had two points.